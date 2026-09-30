SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Dhanraj Nathwani file nominations for Rajya Sabha from UP

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav were present when the two candidates filed their nominations.

The party had earlier announced Ram Gopal Yadav and Nathwani as its nominees for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. Their candidature comes ahead of the biennial elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised the SP’s candidate selection and took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA strategy.

In a post on social media, Rajbhar questioned whether the SP’s proposed candidates would represent its PDA formula, referring to the party’s emphasis on backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

“Akhilesh ji, I have heard that you are going to field three candidates for the Rajya Sabha. Tell me, will all three be from your PDA or not?” Rajbhar said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Samajwadi Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections and Director, Reliance New Energy Limited, Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani files his nomination papers in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/5o1uymizOm — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

He referred to Ram Gopal Yadav as the first candidate and questioned how the remaining positions would fit into the PDA framework. He also alleged that the SP’s approach could involve promoting family members, wealthy individuals and people facing criminal allegations.

Rajbhar further said that members of backward classes, Dalit communities and Muslim communities would want clarity on the party’s strategy for sending candidates to the Upper House.

He also advised Akhilesh Yadav not to risk securing two Rajya Sabha seats by attempting to win a third.

The Election Commission had announced on September 22 that elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats — 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand — would be held on October 16. The terms of the sitting members representing these seats are scheduled to end on November 25.

The poll panel has also announced a byelection for a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal. The upcoming elections will determine the new members for the seats falling vacant upon the completion of the current members’ terms.