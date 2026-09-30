BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s leadership as INDIA bloc meets

New Delhi: BJP National Media In-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal on Wednesday questioned Rahul Gandhi’s leadership of the INDIA bloc as the opposition alliance meets in the national capital, suggesting that differences within the grouping could become more visible during the discussions.

In a post on X, Agarwal said that even before the meeting, questions were already being raised about Gandhi’s leadership.

“The meeting hasn’t even started, yet questions are already being raised about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” Agarwal said earlier.

He further claimed that the meeting would reveal which leaders or parties within the opposition alliance would distance themselves from Gandhi.

“Who all will distance themselves from Rahul Gandhi will become clear today in the INDIA bloc meeting,” he said.

Agarwal also suggested that any change in the positioning of the INDIA bloc leaders could raise questions about their relationship with Gandhi, using a Hindi couplet to make his point.

“And if faces appear changed, then for Rahul Gandhi, it’s just this much…‘There must have been some compulsions, no one becomes unfaithful just like that…’”

He concluded by framing the issue as one extending beyond the immediate meeting and into questions surrounding Gandhi’s leadership of the opposition alliance.

“Now the question is no longer just about the meeting, but about trust in Rahul’s leadership,” Agarwal said.

The BJP leader’s remarks come amid the INDIA bloc’s meeting, where opposition parties are discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.

The meeting is being held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The agenda was finalised following discussions among opposition parties and is expected to include the SIR exercise and the Election Commission.

The Congress Working Committee has also passed a resolution demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The INDIA bloc is expected to discuss a coordinated political response to these issues.

The meeting assumes significance amid differences among alliance constituents over strategy and participation, with opposition parties seeking to work out a common approach on electoral-roll revisions and related concerns.