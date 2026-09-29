Amor Hospitals commemorate World Heart Day with a Health Awareness Camp at LiftTrade

Over 200 employees screened under the workplace heart health initiative

Hyderabad : On the occasion of World Heart Day, Amor Hospitals organised a comprehensive Heart Health Awareness Camp at Lift Trade Pvt. Ltd., aimed at encouraging employees to prioritise cardiovascular health through early assessment, awareness and timely medical attention.

More than 200 workers were assessed during the camp, with the medical team providing individual guidance and recommending the appropriate future course of action wherever further evaluation or follow-up was indicated.

World Heart Day is observed annually on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and the importance of recognising risk factors and warning signs. The World Heart Federation’s 2026 campaign, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” highlights the need to recognise symptoms that may otherwise go unnoticed and take proactive steps towards protecting heart health.

Commenting on importance of heart health, Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, Managing Director, Amor Hospitals said, “ Heart health cannot be protected only when a person develops symptoms. Regular health assessments and awareness of risk factors can help identify potential concerns early and encourage people to take timely action. Workplace health initiatives such as this are particularly valuable because they bring preventive healthcare closer to people where they spend a significant part of their day. Our objective at Amor Hospitals is to promote a culture where people do not wait for a health problem to become serious before seeking medical attention.”

“ Our heart works continuously throughout our lives, yet we often take it for granted. Modern lifestyles, stress, reduced physical activity and unhealthy eating habits can gradually affect our health. A heart health camp is not just about screening, it is about creating awareness and encouraging people to make small, sustainable changes in their everyday lives. We are happy to partner with organisations such as Lift Trade in taking this message directly to employees and their families,” added, Wing Commander Mr M K Bose, CEO, Amor Hospitals.

Adding further, Dr. Imran, Cardiologist, Amor Hospitals said, “ Heart disease does not always announce itself with obvious symptoms. Conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and other cardiovascular risk factors can remain unnoticed for a long time. This is why regular health assessments are important, particularly for people who may have a family history of heart disease or follow a sedentary lifestyle. A workplace heart health camp provides an opportunity to identify potential concerns early, create awareness and guide individuals on the appropriate next steps. The message on World Heart Day is simple, do not ignore warning signs, know your health numbers and take timely medical advice when required.”

In conclusion, Mr. Avinash Challa, Managing Director, Lift Trade Pvt. Ltd. said, “ The health and well-being of our employees is an important priority for us. Bringing healthcare professionals into the workplace gives our people an opportunity to understand their health better and take appropriate action when required. We thank Amor Hospitals for conducting this heart health awareness camp and for helping our employees become more conscious of the importance of prevention, regular health checks and a healthy lifestyle.”

The camp also reinforced the importance of not ignoring warning signs and of seeking professional medical advice when concerns arise. The World Heart Federation notes that cardiovascular disease can affect people across different ages and circumstances, while many risk factors can be prevented or managed.

Amor Hospitals continues to focus on taking preventive and awareness-oriented healthcare initiatives beyond the hospital environment, encouraging individuals and organisations to make health a regular part of everyday life.