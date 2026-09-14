Patient’s Oxygen Allegedly Disconnected Amid Bill Dispute at Hospital Video Viral

Hyderabad : Tension prevailed at Sai Nursing Home in Saidabad after family members of a patient staged a protest, alleging that the patient’s oxygen supply was disconnected during a dispute over a pending hospital bill.

According to the patient’s family, the patient had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past two days. Doctors reportedly advised the family to shift the patient to a larger hospital, stating that the patient’s condition was beyond the facility’s treatment capacity.

The family alleged that hospital staff demanded ₹275,000 for facilitating the patient’s transfer. They claimed that ₹50,000 had already been paid as an advance, leaving ₹25,000 to be settled.

The family further alleged that while discussions over the remaining ₹25,000 were still underway, the patient’s oxygen supply was disconnected. The allegation led to anger among the family members, who gathered at the hospital and staged a protest.

Family Alleges #Oxygen Removed From Patient at #Saidabad Nursing Home



Tension was reported at #SaiNursingHome in Saidabad, #Hyderabad, after the family of a patient undergoing treatment alleged that the patient's oxygen support was removed by hospital staff.



According to the… pic.twitter.com/FCrAAklRVz — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) September 14, 2026

The incident created tension at the nursing home, with the family demanding an explanation from the hospital management over the alleged disconnection of oxygen support while the patient was in need of medical care.

The allegations have raised concerns over the handling of critically ill patients and the role of financial disputes during emergency medical situations. Further details regarding the patient’s condition and the hospital management’s response to the allegations are awaited.