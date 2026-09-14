Major Fire Breaks Out After Suspected Cylinder Blast at Manikonda Shop

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a commercial shop near BRC Apartments in Manikonda, Hyderabad, following a suspected cylinder blast, triggering panic among residents and people in the surrounding area.

The incident reportedly occurred at the shop after the suspected cylinder blast, following which flames rapidly spread through the premises. Thick smoke was also reported from the affected area.

Fire personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot. They launched firefighting operations and managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and establish whether the blaze was caused by a cylinder blast.

Authorities are also assessing the damage caused to the commercial premises. Further details are awaited.