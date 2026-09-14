KTR’s PA and PRO Served Police Notices Over Assembly Gate Protest

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have issued notices to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant, Mahender Reddy, and public relations officer (PRO) Mahesh, directing them to appear for questioning in connection with the MLAs’ protest near Assembly Gate No. 3.

The notices were issued in relation to a police case registered against the two over the protest incident that took place at Assembly Gate No. 3 on September 7.

According to officials, Mahender Reddy and Mahesh have been asked to appear before the police for questioning on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The development comes after the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to both individuals. The court directed that they should not be arrested until further orders and instructed them to cooperate with the investigation.

Cyberabad Police have now asked the two to appear for questioning and provide the information sought by investigators in connection with the case.

The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the protest and the alleged role of those named in the case. Further details are expected to emerge after the questioning.

The matter is currently before the Telangana High Court, and the next steps will depend on the ongoing investigation and further court proceedings.