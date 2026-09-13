Telangana had surplus budget because of former CM Rosaiah’s foresight: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that Telangana had a surplus budget thanks to the foresight of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah.

When Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, with a surplus budget of Rs 16,000 crore, the credit went to Rosaiah, Revanth Reddy said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Arya Vysya Atma Gourava Bhavan (community and cultural centre) at Uppal Bhagayath here.

He noted that former Chief Ministers Chenna Reddy, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy entrusted the responsibility of managing the state’s finances (the treasury) to Arya Vysyas.

Rosaiah, belonging to the Arya Vysya community, was the longest-serving Finance Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He presented the state Budget 16 times, including seven times in a row.

CM Revanth Reddy said it was the Congress that gave Rosaiah the opportunity and the respect he deserved.

He recalled that Rosaiah was the one who recognised his potential early on, revealing that when he used to speak aggressively in the Legislative Council, the veteran leader would call him aside and advise him to control his temper and move forward with experience to achieve greater heights.

Rosaiah was not one to criticise harshly or use abusive language; instead, he would deliver sharp and witty remarks, he said.

Revanth Reddy said his government installed a statue of Rosaiah in the heart of Hyderabad to honour and uphold his dignity.

“Some people criticised the installation of Rosaiah’s statue in Hyderabad. He came to Hyderabad four decades ago and declared Hyderabad his home through thick and thin. Respecting his words, we installed the statue in Hyderabad.”

The Chief Minister stated that Arya Vysyas are gentle by nature and possess a strong sense of self-respect. “They possess foresight and prudence. It’s in their DNA,” he said.

Despite many Arya Vysyas facing poverty, they never wished to be labelled as poor because they value their dignity above all.

He said that in villages, Arya Vysya brothers lend money even to the poorest person, at least for food.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Arya Vysyas are known by various names in different regions.

“Mahatma Gandhi stands alone as a truly global leader. He was a son of the Arya Vysya community who rose from India to become a global leader,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said it was a matter of pride that Mahatma Gandhi belonged to the Congress. Many prominent Arya Vysya figures have played key roles in the Congress party.

The state of Andhra Pradesh was formed thanks to the struggle of Potti Sriramulu. While Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life for the integrity of the nation, Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the state of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Stating that Arya Vysyas have not received the recognition they deserve, he said ‘Atma Gourava Bhavan’ must fully serve the needs of underprivileged Arya Vysyas.

The state government will provide assistance for the construction of the building, he added.