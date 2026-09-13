Jagan continues to target Chandrababu Naidu over DSC scam

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continues his attacks on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through DSC.

The former Chief Minister on Sunday came out with another post on social media over the DSC scam.

“One teacher post. A rollercoaster of twists & turns in this DSC scam,” posted YS Jagan.

He told Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that the explanations keep changing, and every new explanation gives rise to even more questions for teacher aspirants.

The YSRCP chief explained various twists in the appointment of a teacher.

The post was reportedly awarded with 65 TET marks, after the candidate passed through 7 stages of verification. “The DEO confirmed the candidate to be ineligible. So the obvious question is: What actually was verified in those 7 stages?”

According to YS Jagan, the third twist was that the candidate got the job but didn’t know. The candidate himself reportedly said that he did not know how he got the job.

The former CM highlighted the fourth twist: a sudden 77 marks. “Officials confirmed that he had scored 77 marks in a 2018 TET attempt. If those 77 marks were already on record, why were they not considered earlier? Why did the DEO declare him ineligible? And why did this explanation emerge only after questions were raised?”

“The reported 77 marks are being cited under Paper-II-B.(School assistant special education) but Paper-I-A is the required TET category for an SGT post. So, how did he pass through 7 stages of verification? Even after getting the job, the candidate appeared for TET again in 2025. If the 2018 score of 77 marks already made him eligible, then: What was the need to appear for TET again?” asked YS Jagan.

“And now, the biggest question of all: Can this, by any means, be called fair and transparent? Has this not enabled the DSC scam? Will you not assume moral responsibility for this?” he questioned Chandrababu Naidu.

In a post on Saturday, the YSRCP chief had told the Chief Minister that teacher aspirants’ careers have become a joke for him

“Case 1: Check the winners’ list: Oops! The names aren’t there. Case 2: Check with Kho-Kho authorities: Oops! The certificate is reportedly fake. Case 3: Check with Nagarjuna University: Oops! The sports event allegedly never happened. Can this, by any means, be called fair and transparent? Has this not enabled the DSC scam? Will you not assume moral responsibility for this?” asked the former CM, who has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).