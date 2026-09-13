200 Engineers and Scientists Felicitated on Engineers Day

“Science and Spirituality – Partners for a Happy Global Future”

Hyderabad: Around 200 engineers and scientists were felicitated on the occasion of Engineers Day at a special ceremony held at the G.P. Birla Conference Hall, BM Birla Science Centre Complex, Adarshnagar, Hyderabad.

The programme was organised by the Scientists, Engineers & Architects Wing of Brahma Kumaris, in association with Brahma Kumaris Peace House, Hyderabad, under the theme “Honouring the Nation Builders.”

Engineers and scientists from leading organisations and institutions including All India Radio, NGRI, NTPC, VCT, Osmania University, Avanti Engineering College, DRDO, SCCL Kothagudem, St. Mary’s Group, GHMC, RTC, ECIL and others participated in the programme.

The programme began with a welcome dance by children of Navjeevan Orphanage, followed by a welcome address by Deoyani Pramod Shinde, Director, Urban Arts.

In her keynote address, BK Anjali, Programme Coordinator, Scientists and Engineers Wing, emphasised the importance of balancing material progress with spiritual well-being. She said, “Happiness requires a balance between materialism and spiritualism. We need to look within ourselves also.” She added that the present time calls for transformation and appreciated the efforts of Brahma Kumaris in bringing positive change.

Dr. Ramana Naik, Chairman, Institution of Engineers, Telangana State Centre, the Chief Guest, extended his greetings on Engineers Day and shared inspiring thoughts with the gathering. Appreciating the initiatives of the Brahma Kumaris, he invited the Brahma Kumaris to visit the Institution of Engineers and conduct programmes for engineering professionals, particularly to introduce them to the benefits of Rajyoga Meditation and spiritual values.

Sri G. Balasubramaniam, Chair, ESG Committee, Telangana State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Now is the time for transformation. The question is not what can be done, but what should be done.” He added that spirituality helps develop wisdom and provides direction to life, enabling individuals to make responsible choices and contribute meaningfully to society.

An insightful session on “Science and Spirituality: Partners for a Happy Global Future” highlighted the need to combine scientific advancement with human values and inner well-being.

BK Meenakshi conducted a Rajyoga Meditation session, giving participants an experience of silence, peace and inner stability.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by BK Sai Kumar, Engineer, Shanti Sarovar, Hyderabad.

The celebration served as a tribute to the contribution of engineers and scientists and highlighted the message that true progress requires both technological excellence and inner spiritual strength.

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