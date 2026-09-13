‘I had to sit while sleeping’: Naveen-ul-Haq opens up on injury layoff ahead of return

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has opened up about his difficult recovery ahead of his return to international cricket in the national colours after almost two years, with the 26-year-old eager to make the most of his comeback in the T20I series against India, which will commence on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Naveen has endured a difficult period on the sidelines due to successive injuries, including a stress fracture of his right shoulder, which ruled him out of Afghanistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Reflecting on his lengthy rehabilitation, Naveen admitted that the time away from cricket was mentally challenging.

“It is lonely. It’s a very tough time for a person. The stress fracture healed itself within eight to ten weeks. But I had a second surgery for labrum repair. For the first six weeks of rehab in the UK, I had to sit while sleeping,” Naveen told Cricinfo.

Naveen, who made his Afghanistan debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2016 at 17, has since established himself as one of the country’s leading T20 bowlers, particularly in the death overs.

He played a key role in Afghanistan’s notable journey to the semi-finals of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets with an average of 12.30 and an economy rate of 6.00.

The pacer also shared how tough it was to witness Afghanistan’s intense double Super Over loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad during the 2026 T20 World Cup, all while being unable to assist.

“I had the feeling that if I was there for the team, maybe I could have done something different in the death overs,” he said.

Naveen announced his retirement from ODI cricket in 2023, with injuries playing a major role in his decision. However, his focus is now firmly on returning to the field and contributing to Afghanistan’s T20 side.

He also highlighted the strong bond within the current Afghanistan team, noting that several players have grown together through the Under-19 system since 2018.

“In this generation, you will see nine or ten players who have been playing for Afghanistan since the Under-19s together, since 2018. Those players are now in the national team, playing franchise cricket all over,” Naveen said.

With his body now ready for the demands of professional cricket, Naveen is keen to play as much as possible, despite the physical challenges faced by fast bowlers.

“We have to play as much cricket as we can, but one day, it’s all going to end. Everyone has to leave, and we’re going to miss it as cricketers. We have to play, get on the ground, and feel the pressure,” he said.