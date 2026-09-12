Jagan Mohan targets Chandrababu Naidu over DSC recruitment, questions ‘seven stages’ of verification

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stepped up his attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over alleged irregularities in the state’s District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment, questioning the transparency of the process and holding the government morally responsible for what he described as a “DSC scam”.

In two posts on X on Friday and Saturday, Jagan questioned the decisions taken by the Naidu government regarding the recruitment process and raised doubts over the verification of candidates claiming sports-related credentials.

In his latest post on Saturday, Jagan directly tagged Naidu and questioned the verification process followed in cases involving teacher aspirants.

“Teacher aspirants’ careers have become a joke for you, @ncbn Garu?” Jagan said, before listing what he described as three instances that raised questions over the authenticity of candidates’ claims.

He referred to one case where the names of candidates were allegedly missing from a winners’ list.

In another, he claimed that verification with Kho-Kho authorities had indicated that a sports certificate was fake.

Jagan also alleged that a sports event cited by a candidate had never taken place, based on verification with Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The former Andhra Pradesh CM presented these cases as evidence of shortcomings in the scrutiny process and questioned whether the recruitment could still be described as fair and transparent.

“Can this, by any means, be called fair and transparent? Has this not enabled the DSC scam? Will you not assume moral responsibility for this?” he asked.

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In his Friday post, Jagan focused on the government orders and policy changes governing teacher recruitment. He questioned why the government had issued orders removing the requirement of a qualifying examination if its objective was to ensure a transparent recruitment process.

“If your intention was to conduct a fair and transparent recruitment, why were GOs issued dispensing with the requirement of a qualifying examination?” Jagan asked.

He further questioned the subsequent policy changes after the DSC recruitment process had been completed.

According to Jagan, the government later amended the rules in a way that brought back the earlier examination-based recruitment system. Jagan argued that the sequence of decisions raised questions about the fairness of the recruitment exercise and whether the changes had created scope for irregularities.

The former chief minister’s remarks came amid allegations surrounding the selection of teachers and the verification of credentials submitted by aspirants. His latest posts seek to put the Naidu government on the defensive over both the recruitment policy and the scrutiny of candidates’ claims.

Jagan reiterated that Naidu should accept “moral responsibility” if the alleged irregularities were found to have compromised the recruitment process.