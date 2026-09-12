Chinese Prez Xi departs for India to attend BRICS Summit

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping departed Beijing for India on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking his first visit to the country in nearly seven years.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, while announcing Xi’s departure on X, said, “Xi’s entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced Xi’s participation on Thursday, confirming that the Chinese President will attend the two-day summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13,” the ministry announced in social media posts.

Xi’s visit comes as India and China continue efforts to stabilise their bilateral relationship following the deadly Galwan clashes of 2020. India has repeatedly underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a key prerequisite for the continued development and progress of bilateral ties.

PM Modi and Xi had a brief interaction during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek. The two leaders are now expected to hold detailed bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this weekend.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing and New Delhi are making arrangements for the bilateral meeting between Xi and PM Modi and indicated that China would work with India to implement the strategic guidance provided by the two leaders.

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“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan (Russia) and Tianjin (China),” Ambassador Feihong said on Friday on social media platform X.

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” the Chinese envoy added.

Xi’s participation in the BRICS Summit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the broader trajectory of India-China relations, including the importance of sustained communication and management of differences.

The BRICS Summit will bring together leaders of member and partner countries, as well as outreach invitees, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among the grouping and exchanging perspectives on global and regional issues of mutual importance.