AI-powered PGRS makes grievance redressal process citizen-friendly, says Andhra govt

Amaravati: The newly introduced AI-powered Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) in Andhra Pradesh is making grievance registration, monitoring and resolution more efficient and citizen-friendly, said IT and RTGS Department Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni.

Addressing a review meeting, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary said the AI-powered PGRS would provide comprehensive analysis of the grievance situation across districts and mandals, including identifying areas with a high number of unresolved grievances. This would enable District Collectors to focus their attention on priority areas and accelerate grievance resolution.

The system also enables citizens to register grievances directly from their mobile phones through the AI-powered PGRS chatbot and easily track the status of their applications. So far, 23,100 grievances have already been registered through the chatbot.

He further said the AI-enabled system would also facilitate automated collection of citizen feedback after the resolution of grievances, helping the administration assess the effectiveness and quality of grievance redressal.

Four districts have emerged as role models. Bhaskar Katamneni highlighted the innovative practices being followed by Nellore, Nandyal, Krishna and Sri Sathya Sai districts in resolving PGRS grievances.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the 8th District Collectors’ Conference being held at the Secretariat, Bhaskar Katamneni gave a PowerPoint presentation on data-driven governance.

He said the Collectors should pay special attention to ensure that every official in the districts uses the AWARE app and website of the RTGS.

The official said all real-time assessments relating to weather conditions, intensity of diseases and other developments in the state were being provided through AWARE. However, he said that the platform was being used only to a limited extent in the districts.

He suggested that everyone, from small-level officials at the village level to District Collectors, should use AWARE. He said Collectors should monitor and ensure that Panchayat officials, VROs and other field-level officials use the platform without fail.

Katamneni explained that details such as the amount of rainfall recorded in a particular area, the rainfall expected or deficit, water levels in reservoirs in the area, groundwater levels and the amount of water likely to be available were being made available in real time.

By using this information, field-level officials would be able to know about the weather conditions, availability of water resources and intensity of diseases in their respective areas. This would enable the officials and employees to work more efficiently, he said.

He said various departments could also derive considerable benefits by using AWARE. GENCO was already using the heat maps provided by AWARE to assess electricity demand, he said.

The Municipal Administration Department and Fire Services Department were also making good use of AWARE, he said, urging the remaining departments to utilise AWARE effectively.

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