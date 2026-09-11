BRS Leaders Meet NHRC Member in Delhi, Raise Alleged Police Attack on Women MLAs

New Delhi: A delegation of BRS MLAs, MPs and senior leaders met Vijaya Bharathi, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in Delhi and reportedly raised concerns over the alleged police action against their party’s women legislators at the Telangana Assembly.

BRS women MLAs Sabita Indra Reddy and Sunita Lakshma Reddy reportedly explained to the NHRC member the circumstances surrounding the alleged police action against them while they were at the Assembly.

The BRS leaders alleged that the state government, in coordination with the police, acted in a manner that humiliated the women MLAs and prevented them from entering the Assembly premises.

According to the BRS delegation, the alleged restrictions also interfered with the legislators’ rights to discharge their constitutional and legislative responsibilities.

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The leaders urged the NHRC to take note of the alleged treatment meted out to the women MLAs and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The BRS delegation’s meeting with the NHRC member comes amid political tensions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over the conduct of Assembly proceedings and the treatment of opposition legislators.

Further details regarding the NHRC’s response to the BRS delegation’s complaint are awaited.