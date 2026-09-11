Tripura intensifies food safety drive, issues over 6,400 registrations

Agartala: The Tripura government has stepped up measures to strengthen food safety, intensify surveillance and ensure compliance with food safety regulations across the state during the 2026-27 financial year, officials said on Friday.

A senior official of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that as part of the initiative, 6,478 food registrations and 75 food licences have been issued across the state to bring food business operators within the regulatory framework, while a total of 246 pre-licensing and post-licensing inspections have been conducted.

Of the establishments inspected, 201, or 81.7 per cent, were found fully compliant with the prescribed standards, while 40 establishments were found partially compliant. Five establishments were declared ineligible due to violations, officials said.

Under the risk-based inspection system, enforcement drives were conducted at 150 establishments, of which 70 per cent were found to be fully compliant with the prescribed food safety norms. In addition, 53 special enforcement drives were conducted across the state, during which 478 food business establishments were inspected. Irregularities were detected in around 37-39 establishments, accounting for approximately eight per cent of those inspected, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the erring establishments.

To assess the quality and safety standards of food products, 755 survey samples and 99 enforcement samples were collected and sent to laboratories for analysis.

According to laboratory reports, irregularities were detected in eight of the survey samples and one of the enforcement samples. According to the official, following the findings, one closure notice and one stop-sale notice were issued.

Besides, 88 establishments were served improvement notices to undertake corrective measures, while 11 confiscation proceedings were initiated.

A total fine of Rs 1,31,900 was also collected, the official said.

The Food Safety and Standards Administration has also focused on improving hygiene and food-handling practices among food business operators and street food vendors.

As part of the initiative, 59 training camps were organised across the state, where 2,008 food business operators and street food vendors were trained on cleanliness, hygiene and safe handling of food. The department official said such enforcement drives and awareness programmes would continue in the coming days to ensure safe and quality food is served to consumers and that food business operators comply with prescribed regulations.

The initiatives in Tripura come amid stepped-up food safety enforcement across the country, with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) officials and state food safety authorities, including those in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Delhi, intensifying surprise inspections and enforcement drives.

The nationwide drives are focusing on unhygienic conditions, the use of expired ingredients and food adulteration at restaurants, hotels, eateries and other food establishments.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said the measures in Tripura are aimed at protecting public health and ensuring that consumers have access to safe and quality food products.

The Food Safety and Standards Administration under the Health and Family Welfare Department in Tripura has taken a series of measures to bring small and large food businesses under the legal framework, strengthen regular inspections and expedite the licensing process, officials said.

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