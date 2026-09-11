Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, raises Karnataka Cabinet vacancy, caste census implementation

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday and held discussions on various issues concerning the party and Karnataka politics.

Insiders said Siddaramaiah raised the issue of the vacant Cabinet post in Karnataka and urged the party leadership to fill it at the earliest. He is also understood to have stressed the need to protect the interests of the Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) sections while deciding political and organisational opportunities.

Siddaramaiah is also learnt to have pressed for the early implementation of the caste census report in Karnataka. He is understood to have conveyed that the findings of the report should be implemented without further delay.

The meeting comes amid speculation over Siddaramaiah’s efforts to secure Cabinet opportunities for some of his close associates following the recent expansion of the state Cabinet. Sources said Siddaramaiah was unhappy with the second phase of Cabinet expansion as some names he had backed were left out, while several names that he had not favoured found a place in the list.

The development had reportedly caused differences between Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command, as well as Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah had subsequently sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah is expected to meet AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and MP K.C. Venugopal at the latter’s residence. The meeting is likely to focus on the political situation in Karnataka, including organisational matters and the party’s preparations for upcoming elections.

Siddaramaiah has largely maintained silence since stepping down as Chief Minister. However, recent remarks by Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar, who said Siddaramaiah would become Chief Minister again, triggered a political controversy within the party.

The former Chief Minister has also spoken on several occasions about retiring from active electoral politics. Sources said Rahul Gandhi advised Siddaramaiah against making further statements about his retirement, cautioning that such remarks could create confusion within the party and affect its political prospects.

Siddaramaiah has publicly spoken about retirement from active politics on three occasions, leading to speculation about his future political role.

The Congress leadership is also focused on strengthening the party ahead of the upcoming local body elections and the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Against this backdrop, the meetings between Siddaramaiah and senior central leaders are being closely watched in Karnataka political circles.

The discussions are also significant as the party seeks to balance competing demands over cabinet representation, caste census implementation, leadership roles and political opportunities for different social groups in the state.

It can be noted that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara clarified that there was no dissatisfaction behind former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi. “If he had been unhappy, he would not have resigned from the post of Chief Minister,” he said. It can be noted that Siddaramaiah had reached Delhi on Thursday night and the visit has raised debate in state political corridors, especially within the ruling Congress party.