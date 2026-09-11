Discuss Fee Reimbursement Dues First Thing Tomorrow, Akbaruddin Owaisi Tells Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has raised concerns over pending fee reimbursement dues in Telangana, stating that the issue is affecting lakhs of students and thousands of college staff.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Owaisi said delays in the release of fee reimbursement funds were creating serious financial difficulties for students and educational institutions. He claimed that several colleges were struggling to pay salaries to their staff because of the outstanding dues.

According to Owaisi, the continued delay in clearing fee reimbursement payments has put the future of students and the functioning of colleges under pressure. He said thousands of employees in private educational institutions were also being affected by the financial crisis.

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The AIMIM floor leader urged the government to take up the issue on priority and demanded that a discussion on pending fee reimbursement dues be held as the first matter of business tomorrow in the Assembly.

Owaisi stressed the need for the government to address the concerns of students and colleges and ensure that the pending payments are released at the earliest.

The issue is expected to receive further attention in the Assembly as legislators discuss the financial difficulties faced by students and educational institutions across Telangana.