Two Women Seriously Injured in Suspected Drunk Driving Accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two women were seriously injured after a speeding Volkswagen allegedly driven by a young man and woman under the influence of alcohol hit them near Asha Hospital on Road No. 14 in Banjara Hills.

According to the available information, the Volkswagen was reportedly travelling at high speed when it struck the two women. The impact left both victims seriously injured.

One of the injured, Ranjana Roy (32), is reportedly in critical condition. The other woman also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

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Both victims were immediately shifted to NIMS Hospital for treatment. Doctors are currently providing medical care and monitoring their condition.

The circumstances surrounding the accident, including the alleged drunk driving, are being ascertained. Further details regarding the identities and condition of the accused occupants of the Volkswagen and any police action are awaited.