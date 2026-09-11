Farmers Stage Protest Over Erratic Power Supply in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Farmers staged a protest in front of an electricity substation at Kolanupaka village in Aleru mandal of Telangana‘s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, alleging that erratic and low-voltage power supply was damaging their agricultural motors.

The farmers reportedly staged a rasta roko on the Aleru-Siddipet Road in front of the electricity substation, demanding a reliable and quality power supply for agricultural activities.

According to the protesting farmers, electricity supply is being disrupted nearly 10 times a day, causing severe difficulties for those dependent on electric motors to irrigate their fields.

They alleged that frequent fluctuations and low voltage were also resulting in agricultural motors getting burnt, causing financial losses and adding to their difficulties during farming operations.

The farmers expressed anger over what they described as a lack of response from electricity department officials. They alleged that repeated phone calls to electricity officials were not being answered, leaving them with no option but to stage a protest.

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The protesters demanded that officials immediately address the power supply problems and ensure stable voltage and uninterrupted electricity for agricultural needs.

The road blockade led to inconvenience for commuters travelling on the Aleru-Siddipet route. Farmers said they would continue to raise the issue until the electricity department takes concrete measures to resolve the problem.