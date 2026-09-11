Telangana Government Not Cooperating with Companies Seeking to Set Up in State: Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: Firebrand Congress MLA Danam Nagender has alleged that the Telangana government is failing to adequately cooperate with companies interested in setting up operations in the state, claiming that some firms are now reconsidering their plans because of the lack of facilitation.

Nagender said that a company owned by his friend, which he described as one of the Fortune 500 companies in the United States, was interested in establishing its operations in Telangana.

According to the MLA, he personally attempted to facilitate a meeting between representatives of the company and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his visit to Washington DC.

However, Nagender alleged that despite his efforts, the state government failed to provide the necessary cooperation and support to facilitate the company’s proposed investment in Telangana.

He questioned the government’s approach towards attracting new companies and investments to the state, saying that the administration should at least ensure that companies interested in establishing operations in Telangana receive proper assistance.

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Nagender further claimed that due to the lack of cooperation, the company was now considering moving its plans elsewhere instead of setting up in Telangana.

The MLA’s remarks have sparked discussion over the state’s investment facilitation mechanisms and the government’s efforts to attract Fortune 500 companies and other major investors.

The government has not yet responded to Nagender’s allegations. Further details regarding the company, its proposed investment and the reasons for reconsidering its Telangana plans are awaited.