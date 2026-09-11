Haiwaan Movie Review – Akshay Kumar’s Menace Meets Saif Ali Khan’s Restraint in a Gripping Face-Off

Director – Priyadarshan, Cast – Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Mohanlal, Asrani, Sharib Hashmi, Duration – 2h44m

Rating – 4.

Haiwaan builds its strongest moments around two accomplished actors standing on opposite sides of a conflict. Directed by Priyadarshan, the psychological action crime thriller brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together after 18 years, and their reunion is easily one of the film’s biggest strengths. At its core, the film is a tense game of cat and mouse between a dangerous antagonist and a visually impaired man who must rely on instinct, intelligence and resilience to survive.

Akshay Kumar is the first major talking point, delivering what could easily be described as one of his darkest and most menacing performances to date. As Parshuram, he does not play the villain in the conventional, loud Bollywood manner.

Instead, there is an unsettling calmness to his performance. Akshay gives Parshuram a sense of conviction and unpredictability that makes it difficult to anticipate his next move. His body language, controlled expressions and measured intensity establish the character as genuinely dangerous. There is a quiet menace running through the performance, making Parshuram one of Akshay’s standout negative roles.

Saif Ali Khan is equally compelling as Shyam, a visually impaired man who finds himself caught in an increasingly dangerous situation. What stands out about Saif’s performance is the restraint. He does not exaggerate the character’s blindness or turn it into a theatrical device.

Instead, Shyam’s vulnerability exists alongside his intelligence, determination and heightened instincts. Saif allows us to understand the challenges Shyam faces without ever making him seem helpless. His performance becomes particularly effective in the confrontational scenes with Akshay.

That brings us to the film’s biggest hook — the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan face-off. Their scenes provide some of Haiwaan’s most thrilling moments because the conflict is not merely physical; there is a strong psychological element to their encounters.

Parshuram has physical menace, confidence and an apparent ability to control situations, while Shyam has to depend on instinct, intelligence and resilience. The contrast creates genuine tension. Their standoff gives Haiwaan its dramatic pulse and keeps the audience invested in their battle.

A major surprise comes from Paahal Chaudhary, who emerges as one of the film’s biggest revelations. The young actor delivers an outstanding and remarkably assured performance. Paahal brings vulnerability and sincerity to the role without allowing the character to become merely a plot device.

Her presence adds emotional stakes to the thriller and makes the audience more invested in what happens to the characters. She holds her own impressively alongside an established cast and becomes an important emotional centre of the story.

The supporting cast adds further weight to the narrative. Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Boman Irani bring sincerity and conviction to their respective roles, while Sharib Hashmi is effective as the police officer and fits naturally into the investigative world of the film.

The return of veteran actor Asrani is particularly heartwarming. He delivers another memorable performance, and his final on-screen appearance gives his presence an added emotional significance.

Priyadarshan demonstrates once again why he remains such a dependable filmmaker when it comes to commercial storytelling. With Haiwaan marking his 98th film, he understands how to balance emotion, drama, suspense and mainstream entertainment without allowing one element to overpower the others.

At 2 hours and 44 minutes, the film is certainly long, but it rarely feels as though the material is being unnecessarily stretched. The performances, confrontations and steady progression of the thriller keep the narrative moving.

The background score deserves special mention for the role it plays in sustaining that momentum. The BGM consistently keeps the tension alive and gives the film the atmospheric quality required of a thriller. It works particularly well during confrontational sequences, adding anticipation without overpowering the performances. The soundscape works hand-in-hand with Priyadarshan’s direction and ensures that the film retains its thriller pulse.

Pritam’s music is also integrated thoughtfully into the narrative. Mere Hero Hai Woh adds an emotional dimension, while Rangiyaara works particularly well during the travel portions. The songs complement the mood and allow the film to breathe while remaining connected to the narrative. They never feel completely disconnected from the storytelling.

The fact that Haiwaan is adapted from Priyadarshan’s Malayalam thriller Oppam will naturally be known to audiences familiar with the original. However, the Hindi adaptation brings its own treatment, staging and commercial flavour to the material.

The performances give the story fresh energy, while Priyadarshan’s direction ensures that it remains accessible as a Hindi theatrical thriller. Mohanlal’s special appearance, reprising his presence from the original, is also a welcome touch for fans of Oppam and provides a meaningful connection between the two films.

The film also benefits from a clear central conflict. The screenplay does not bury the emotional stakes under unnecessary complications, allowing the audience to understand what is at risk while the suspense builds naturally.

What makes the performances stand out is the contrast in their approaches. Akshay creates danger through stillness and unpredictability, while Saif creates tension through observation and restraint. That difference gives their scenes texture and prevents the conflict from becoming a routine hero-versus-villain battle. The audience is constantly waiting for the next move, which is where the film finds its strongest rhythm.

For a film carrying the weight of a star reunion, Haiwaan also avoids becoming solely about that reunion. Akshay and Saif are undoubtedly the centre of attention, but the surrounding characters and emotional stakes are given enough room to matter.

Haiwaan works because its strongest elements come together effectively. Akshay’s Parshuram provides the menace, Saif’s Shyam supplies the emotional and human core, and Paahal Chaudhary adds an unexpected layer of vulnerability.

The supporting performances strengthen the world around them, while Priyadarshan keeps the suspense alive. The gripping background score further enhances the atmosphere, and the music sits naturally within the narrative.

Haiwaan is a theatrical thriller that gets its most important ingredients right. Akshay Kumar gets one of his most compelling negative roles, Saif Ali Khan brings depth and restraint to a challenging character, and Paahal Chaudhary proves to be a genuine revelation. But it is the Akshay-Saif confrontation that remains the film’s beating heart.

Priyadarshan’s assured direction keeps the tension intact and successfully balances suspense, emotion, drama and mainstream entertainment. Haiwaan may draw from familiar material, but its performances, atmosphere and execution give it enough conviction to work as a satisfying big-screen experience.