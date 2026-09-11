Sayani Gupta wraps debut US feature ‘Arya’, Ross Butler, Marc Evan Jackson join cast

Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta has wrapped up her maiden US feature film, ‘Arya’, which also stars Hollywood actors Ross Butler and Marc Evan Jackson, and has now completed its shoot.

Sayani, in a collaboration post with Arya Film on Instagram, announced that the shooting for the project has been wrapped up.

“That’s a wrap on ARYA! Just look at this amazing cast! Thank you, Minnesota, for hosting us.

Full cast announcement in the article at the link in bio.…Coming Soon… HOME / FILM / CASTING,” the caption was mentioned.

Sayani also shared the announcement of Ross Butler & Marc Evan Jackson joining “Arya”. She posted an article, which mentioned: “that Ross Butler and Marc Evan Jackson are among the newly-announced cast joining Sayani Gupta (Delhi Crime) in Arya.”

“The film, which is written and directed by Neil Tuli, follows Arya (Gupta), a disciplined piano teacher from a prestigious Indian conservatory. Per the synopsis, she reluctantly takes an assignment in northern Minnesota, hoping to rescue a struggling band program, as well as fuel her career ambitions back home.”

It furher mentioned: “Cameras are rolling on the indie pic, which has now rounded out its cast with Adi Roy (Unaccustomed Earth), Kyra Leroux (Firefly Lane), Arjun Gupta (The Magicians), Sari Lennick (A Serious Man), Rita Wolf (My Beautiful Laundrette) and Iqbal Theba (Glee).”

Written and directed by Neil Tuli, Arya follows Arya Sinha. She is a disciplined piano teacher from a prestigious Indian conservatory, who reluctantly takes an assignment in northern Minnesota, hoping to rescue a struggling band program, as well as fuel her career ambitions back home.

Per the synopsis, as she clashes with her chaotic new environment, Arya is forced to let go of control, confront her hidden insecurities, and embrace a new vision of cess.

Arya is Tuli’s feature directorial debut. He has held strategy roles at both Netflix and Illumination.

The film is also produced under his banner American Haathi, alongside Pallavi & Keertana Sastry (Land of Gold) from Adda G Productions. Sayani is known for her work in Delhi Crime and Axone.

Sayani’s latest includes the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please!” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Meanwhile, ‘Delhi Crime’, it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

–IANS

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