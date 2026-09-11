Ex-Minister Konda Surekha’s OSD Sumant’s Father Attempts Suicide

Warangal: Subrahmanyam, father of Sumant, who served as OSD to former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, reportedly attempted suicide by consuming around 40 sleeping pills.

Family members reportedly noticed his condition and immediately shifted him to Medcover Hospital in Warangal, where doctors began treatment.

According to the latest information, Subrahmanyam’s condition is said to be critical. He is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision, and doctors are closely monitoring his health condition.

The incident has caused concern among family members and those known to Sumant. Details regarding when and where Subrahmanyam consumed the sleeping pills have not yet been made clear.

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The reason behind the suicide attempt is also not immediately known. Authorities are expected to gather information from family members and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details regarding the incident, including the possible reasons that led to the suicide attempt and the latest medical condition of Subrahmanyam, are awaited.