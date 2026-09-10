Rs 5 Lakh Assistance for Indiramma Houses Not Enough, Says Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has urged the Telangana government to increase the financial assistance provided under the Indiramma housing scheme, saying the existing Rs 5 lakh allocation is insufficient to construct a house amid rising construction costs.

Rajagopal Reddy said the cost of construction has increased significantly, with masonry work alone costing around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh in many cases. He added that the prices of construction materials have also risen.

According to the MLA, building a house currently requires an estimated Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, making it difficult for beneficiaries to complete construction with the assistance being provided under the scheme.

He said several people who have received sanctions for Indiramma houses have been unable to begin construction due to a shortage of funds.

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Some beneficiaries have reportedly started construction by pledging their gold to raise additional money, as the government assistance was not sufficient to meet the overall construction expenses.

In view of the rising costs and difficulties being faced by beneficiaries, Rajagopal Reddy appealed to the government to increase the budgetary allocation for Indiramma houses.

He said enhanced financial assistance would help sanctioned beneficiaries construct houses without being forced to take on additional financial burdens.