TGSRTC Being Further Strengthened, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is being further strengthened to improve public transport services in the state, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.

The minister said TGSRTC currently serves around 65 lakh passengers every day, highlighting the crucial role played by the state-run transport corporation in meeting the daily travel needs of people.

He said the Mahalakshmi scheme has provided significant relief to women across Telangana. So far, 347.47 crore free journeys have been undertaken by women under the scheme, resulting in savings of around ₹12,171 crore for beneficiaries.

The government is also focusing on strengthening the RTC fleet by adding new and electric buses. A total of 2,932 new buses, including electric buses, are being added as part of the efforts to improve services and meet growing passenger demand.

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The expansion of the fleet is expected to enhance connectivity, particularly on busy routes, while also supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable public transport.

The minister said the government would continue taking steps to strengthen TGSRTC and improve the quality and efficiency of its services for passengers across the state.