Crime & Accidents

One Dead, Five Injured as DCM Carrying Goats Catches Fire in Mahabubnagar

One person was killed and five others injured after a DCM vehicle carrying more than 200 goats caught fire on the Bhutpur highway in Mahabubnagar district early Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 13:26
One Dead, Five Injured as DCM Carrying Goats Catches Fire in Mahabubnagar
One Dead, Five Injured as DCM Carrying Goats Catches Fire in Mahabubnagar

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Mahabubnagar: One person was killed and five others injured after a DCM vehicle carrying more than 200 goats caught fire on the Bhutpur highway in Mahabubnagar district early Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the DCM reportedly hit a roadside signboard. Following the impact, the vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted.

The blaze quickly engulfed the vehicle, resulting in the deaths of the goats being transported in it.

One person died in the accident, while five others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Mahabubnagar General Hospital for treatment.

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Emergency personnel and police reached the spot and took up relief and rescue measures. Further details about the identity of the deceased and the injured, as well as the exact circumstances leading to the accident, are awaited.

Police are investigating the incident and are expected to ascertain the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 13:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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