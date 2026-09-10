One Dead, Five Injured as DCM Carrying Goats Catches Fire in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: One person was killed and five others injured after a DCM vehicle carrying more than 200 goats caught fire on the Bhutpur highway in Mahabubnagar district early Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the DCM reportedly hit a roadside signboard. Following the impact, the vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted.

The blaze quickly engulfed the vehicle, resulting in the deaths of the goats being transported in it.

One person died in the accident, while five others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Mahabubnagar General Hospital for treatment.

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Emergency personnel and police reached the spot and took up relief and rescue measures. Further details about the identity of the deceased and the injured, as well as the exact circumstances leading to the accident, are awaited.

Police are investigating the incident and are expected to ascertain the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.