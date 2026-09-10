Fire Breaks Out at Three Food Centres in Hyderabad’s Boduppal

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at three food centres in Boduppal late Wednesday night, creating panic in the locality and prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. The exact cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained.

The fire reportedly spread across the three food centres, damaging property and equipment at the establishments. Two LPG cylinders were also damaged during the incident, raising concerns over the possibility of a larger fire.

On receiving information about the incident, the fire department rushed two fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and successfully doused the flames before they could spread further.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The shops were closed at the time of the incident, preventing any loss of life or injury to workers and customers.

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The incident occurred late at night when the food centres were not operating. Fire officials are assessing the extent of the damage caused to the establishments.

The suspected short circuit has also raised concerns over electrical safety at commercial establishments. Officials are expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire as part of the assessment.

Further details regarding the extent of the property damage and the exact cause of the fire are awaited.