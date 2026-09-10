KTR Hosts Breakfast Meeting with BRS MLAs After Assembly Suspensions

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday hosted a breakfast meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders, including former minister T. Harish Rao, to discuss the party’s next course of action following the suspension of its legislators from the Telangana Assembly.

The meeting was held in Hyderabad and was attended by several BRS MLAs and senior leaders. The discussions focused on the party’s strategy in the wake of the suspensions and its response to the developments in the Assembly.

BRS leaders are expected to chalk out a series of programmes to highlight their concerns and step up their protest against the action taken against the party legislators.

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As part of its planned protest, the BRS has decided to conduct a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Party leaders and legislators are expected to participate in the programme and raise issues that they claim were not adequately addressed in the Assembly.

The proposed mock Assembly is likely to be used by the BRS to present its version of the proceedings and intensify its political campaign against the ruling Congress.

The latest developments come amid heightened political activity in Telangana, with the BRS stepping up its protests over issues concerning its legislators and the functioning of the Assembly.