Telangana

KTR Hosts Breakfast Meeting with BRS MLAs After Assembly Suspensions

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday hosted a breakfast meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders, including former minister T. Harish Rao, to discuss the party’s next course of action following the suspension of its legislators from the Telangana Assembly.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 12:55
KTR Hosts Breakfast Meeting with BRS MLAs After Assembly Suspensions
KTR Hosts Breakfast Meeting with BRS MLAs After Assembly Suspensions

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Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday hosted a breakfast meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders, including former minister T. Harish Rao, to discuss the party’s next course of action following the suspension of its legislators from the Telangana Assembly.

The meeting was held in Hyderabad and was attended by several BRS MLAs and senior leaders. The discussions focused on the party’s strategy in the wake of the suspensions and its response to the developments in the Assembly.

BRS leaders are expected to chalk out a series of programmes to highlight their concerns and step up their protest against the action taken against the party legislators.

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As part of its planned protest, the BRS has decided to conduct a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Party leaders and legislators are expected to participate in the programme and raise issues that they claim were not adequately addressed in the Assembly.

The proposed mock Assembly is likely to be used by the BRS to present its version of the proceedings and intensify its political campaign against the ruling Congress.

The latest developments come amid heightened political activity in Telangana, with the BRS stepping up its protests over issues concerning its legislators and the functioning of the Assembly.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 12:55
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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