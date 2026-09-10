BRS MLAs, MLCs Meet Governor, Lodge Complaint Over Police Attack on Women MLAs

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, former minister T. Harish Rao, and several BRS MLAs and MLCs met Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan and lodged a complaint over the alleged police attack on women legislators in front of the State Assembly.

The BRS leaders alleged that police personnel manhandled and attacked women MLAs during a protest near the Assembly premises. They urged the Governor to take note of the incident and intervene in the matter.

KTR and Harish Rao, along with other party legislators, apprised the Governor of the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and sought action against those responsible.

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The BRS leaders maintained that the alleged use of force against women legislators was unacceptable and demanded that the government ensure the safety and dignity of elected representatives.

The delegation also urged the Governor to examine the incident and take appropriate steps to protect the rights of legislators.

The meeting comes amid heightened political tensions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Telangana over issues being raised inside and outside the Assembly.