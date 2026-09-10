Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Arrest Man for Obstructing, Abusing Traffic Policeman

Police arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Mohd. Rizwan, for allegedly obstructing and abusing traffic police personnel during a vehicle-checking drive in the Nampally police station limits.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 12:05
Hyderabad Police Arrest Man for Obstructing, Abusing Traffic Policeman
Hyderabad Police Arrest Man for Obstructing, Abusing Traffic Policeman

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Hyderabad: Police arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Mohd. Rizwan, for allegedly obstructing and abusing traffic police personnel during a vehicle-checking drive in the Nampally police station limits.

According to police, Rizwan allegedly obstructed traffic police personnel Ravinder while he was carrying out checks in the area. He is also accused of verbally abusing the policeman during the incident.

Following the incident, police took Rizwan into custody and initiated legal action against him.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The incident occurred during a routine traffic enforcement drive aimed at checking violations and maintaining road safety in the Nampally area.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 12:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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