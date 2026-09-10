Hyderabad Police Arrest Man for Obstructing, Abusing Traffic Policeman

Hyderabad: Police arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Mohd. Rizwan, for allegedly obstructing and abusing traffic police personnel during a vehicle-checking drive in the Nampally police station limits.

According to police, Rizwan allegedly obstructed traffic police personnel Ravinder while he was carrying out checks in the area. He is also accused of verbally abusing the policeman during the incident.

Following the incident, police took Rizwan into custody and initiated legal action against him.

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The incident occurred during a routine traffic enforcement drive aimed at checking violations and maintaining road safety in the Nampally area.