Concerns Grow Over Bhadrachalam Temple Reconstruction Works

Bhadrachalam: Concerns have been raised over the ongoing reconstruction works at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, with locals expressing apprehension over excavation being carried out on the hill beneath the temple.

A crane was seen engaged in digging the hill below the temple as part of the ongoing works, triggering concerns among residents and devotees about the possible impact of the excavation on the structure above.

Locals fear that continued digging could weaken the hill and potentially pose a risk to the stability and safety of the temple, which is located on the elevated portion.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The excavation work has therefore sparked anxiety among people in the temple town, with locals seeking clarity from the authorities on the safety measures being adopted during the reconstruction.

Residents and devotees have urged officials to ensure that the works are carried out scientifically and with adequate precautions to protect the historic temple structure.

They have also called for a thorough assessment of the hill and the impact of the excavation before proceeding with further digging.

The concerns come amid ongoing reconstruction and development activities at the prominent temple, which attracts large numbers of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states.