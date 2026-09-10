Telangana

Concerns Grow Over Bhadrachalam Temple Reconstruction Works

Concerns have been raised over the ongoing reconstruction works at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, with locals expressing apprehension over excavation being carried out on the hill beneath the temple.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 14:49
Concerns Grow Over Bhadrachalam Temple Reconstruction Works
Concerns Grow Over Bhadrachalam Temple Reconstruction Works

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Bhadrachalam: Concerns have been raised over the ongoing reconstruction works at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, with locals expressing apprehension over excavation being carried out on the hill beneath the temple.

A crane was seen engaged in digging the hill below the temple as part of the ongoing works, triggering concerns among residents and devotees about the possible impact of the excavation on the structure above.

Locals fear that continued digging could weaken the hill and potentially pose a risk to the stability and safety of the temple, which is located on the elevated portion.

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The excavation work has therefore sparked anxiety among people in the temple town, with locals seeking clarity from the authorities on the safety measures being adopted during the reconstruction.

Residents and devotees have urged officials to ensure that the works are carried out scientifically and with adequate precautions to protect the historic temple structure.

They have also called for a thorough assessment of the hill and the impact of the excavation before proceeding with further digging.

The concerns come amid ongoing reconstruction and development activities at the prominent temple, which attracts large numbers of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 September 2026 - 14:49
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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