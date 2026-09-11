Family Demolishes Young Man’s House After Inter-Caste Marriage in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a shocking incident reported from Repalli village in Gadwal Rural mandal, a young man’s house was allegedly demolished by the woman’s family after the couple married against their families’ wishes.

According to the available information, Rangamuni (26), son of Prabhudas, and Maheshwari (21), daughter of Eeranna, both residents of Repalli village, had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly two years.

The couple got married on Wednesday and subsequently approached the police seeking protection. When police summoned the young woman’s parents, Maheshwari reportedly stated in their presence that she was an adult and had married Rangamuni of her own free will. She also refused to return to her parents.

The development allegedly angered the woman’s family members. They reportedly returned to the village with tractors fitted with trolleys and cultivators, along with sickles, and allegedly demolished Rangamuni’s house with the assistance of members of their community.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The family allegedly also demolished the house of Rangamuni’s younger uncle, which was located in the same compound.

The incident has caused concern in the village and raised questions over the safety of couples who choose to marry against the wishes of their families. The circumstances surrounding the alleged property destruction and the action taken by police are awaited.

Further details regarding any cases registered in connection with the incident and the police investigation are yet to emerge.