South Korean, Iranian FMs hold phone talks over Strait of Hormuz issues

Seoul: South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, held phone talks on Friday and discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

The phone conversation comes as South Korea is weighing whether to deploy military assets to help secure the strategic waterway amid the United States’ pressure on Seoul to make a military contribution. Iran has strongly opposed any foreign military involvement.

During the talks, Cho expressed deep concern over the recent situation in the Middle East and voiced hope that sustainable peace and stability would be restored in the region, according to the ministry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Cho also underscored Seoul’s continued participation in international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

He also stressed that South Korea has consistently maintained that the free and safe passage of all vessels must be guaranteed.

Cho also asked Iran to pay close attention to the safety of South Korean nationals in the region, according to the ministry.

Araghchi explained Iran’s position on the current situation in the Middle East, while the two ministers agreed to maintain communication on regional developments and bilateral issues through both bilateral and multilateral channels, the ministry said.

It marked the sixth known phone conversation between the two ministers since the US-Iran conflict began in late February, with the latest call held at Araghchi’s request, according to the ministry.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated sharply following renewed military exchanges between the US, Israel, and Iran, alongside intensifying maritime confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.