Congress Protest Against BRS in Langar House karwan; Osman Al Hajri Challenges KCR to Attend Assembly or Resign

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Congress Party staged a protest against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Langar Houz Division of Karwan Assembly Constituency under the leadership of Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri, In-charge, Karwan Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the protest, Osman Al Hajri strongly criticised former Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and challenged him to accept Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s challenge, attend the ongoing Assembly session and participate in the proceedings, or resign from his Assembly membership.

Osman Al Hajri alleged that KCR had remained away from the people and public issues for nearly 1,000 days, spending most of his time at his Erravelli farmhouse. He said that KCR should accept moral responsibility and resign if he was unwilling to discharge his responsibilities as a legislator.

He also demanded an unconditional apology from the BRS MLC for the objectionable remarks made against the Hon’ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, stating that such remarks were unacceptable and amounted to undermining the dignity of a constitutional office.

The protesters raised slogans including “KCR, Resign!” and “BRS MLC, Apologise!” and condemned what they described as disrespect towards constitutional institutions.

The protest was attended by Ashfaq Khan, Vice Chairman, Minority Department; senior Congress leaders Parmanandam, Akula Chandra Shekhar and Chinti Babu; Venu Goud, Advocate, Contested Corporator, Guddi Malkapur Division; J. Ravinder, Contested Corporator, Karwan Division; Abdullah Bin Osman Al Hajri, Vice President, IYC Khairatabad District; Santosh Goud, Langar Houz Division President; Mohammad Bin Osman Al Hajri, Tappachabutra Division President; and several other Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and local Congress leaders and workers.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to raising public issues through democratic and peaceful means and to safeguarding the dignity of constitutional institutions.

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