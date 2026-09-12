Telangana

Meenakshi Natarajan Calls Konda Surekha, Urges Active Participation in Congress Activities

Former minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha reportedly received a phone call from Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who is understood to have discussed recent political developments and urged her to actively participate in party programmes.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 13:14
Meenakshi Natarajan Calls Konda Surekha, Urges Active Participation in Congress Activities
Meenakshi Natarajan Calls Konda Surekha, Urges Active Participation in Congress Activities

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Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha reportedly received a phone call from Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who is understood to have discussed recent political developments and urged her to actively participate in party programmes.

According to sources, Natarajan spoke with Konda Surekha over the phone regarding her recent absence from Assembly sessions and other party-related issues. The conversation is said to have focused on the need for senior leaders to remain actively engaged in party activities.

Natarajan reportedly advised Surekha to take an active role in preparations for the upcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections and participate regularly in Congress programmes.

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The phone conversation comes amid discussions within party circles over Surekha’s recent activities and her absence from Assembly proceedings. Party leaders are reportedly keen to strengthen organisational activity ahead of the municipal elections.

Meanwhile, there is speculation over whether Konda Surekha will attend the Assembly session today following Natarajan’s intervention and advice. Her participation is being closely watched amid the ongoing political developments within the Telangana Congress.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 13:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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