Meenakshi Natarajan Calls Konda Surekha, Urges Active Participation in Congress Activities

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha reportedly received a phone call from Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who is understood to have discussed recent political developments and urged her to actively participate in party programmes.

According to sources, Natarajan spoke with Konda Surekha over the phone regarding her recent absence from Assembly sessions and other party-related issues. The conversation is said to have focused on the need for senior leaders to remain actively engaged in party activities.

Natarajan reportedly advised Surekha to take an active role in preparations for the upcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections and participate regularly in Congress programmes.

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The phone conversation comes amid discussions within party circles over Surekha’s recent activities and her absence from Assembly proceedings. Party leaders are reportedly keen to strengthen organisational activity ahead of the municipal elections.

Meanwhile, there is speculation over whether Konda Surekha will attend the Assembly session today following Natarajan’s intervention and advice. Her participation is being closely watched amid the ongoing political developments within the Telangana Congress.