Telangana High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ishwar Sai in Madhuri Rathod Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Ishwar Sai in a case filed by Madhuri Rathod, who had approached the Narsingi Police alleging that he had deceived her on the promise of marriage.

During the hearing, arguments were presented by both sides. Ishwar Sai’s counsel disputed the allegations and told the court that Rathod had continued a relationship with a married man. The lawyer further argued that the case against his client was allegedly failed to gain sympathy.

After considering the submissions made by the counsel representing both sides, the Telangana High Court passed orders granting anticipatory bail to Ishwar Sai.

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The case was registered following Rathod’s complaint at the Narsingi Police Station. Further proceedings in the matter will depend on the investigation and subsequent legal process.