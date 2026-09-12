Telangana

Telangana High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ishwar Sai in Madhuri Rathod Case

The Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Ishwar Sai in a case filed by Madhuri Rathod, who had approached the Narsingi Police alleging that he had deceived her on the promise of marriage.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 13:27
Telangana High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ishwar Sai in Madhuri Rathod Case
Telangana High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ishwar Sai in Madhuri Rathod Case

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Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Ishwar Sai in a case filed by Madhuri Rathod, who had approached the Narsingi Police alleging that he had deceived her on the promise of marriage.

During the hearing, arguments were presented by both sides. Ishwar Sai’s counsel disputed the allegations and told the court that Rathod had continued a relationship with a married man. The lawyer further argued that the case against his client was allegedly failed to gain sympathy.

After considering the submissions made by the counsel representing both sides, the Telangana High Court passed orders granting anticipatory bail to Ishwar Sai.

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The case was registered following Rathod’s complaint at the Narsingi Police Station. Further proceedings in the matter will depend on the investigation and subsequent legal process.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 September 2026 - 13:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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