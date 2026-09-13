Telangana Police facilitates refund of Rs 139 crore to cyber fraud victims

Hyderabad : Telangana Police have facilitated the refund of Rs 139.68 crore to 24,189 cyber fraud victims in 2026 till now, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel revealed on Sunday.

At the recently held national Lok Adalat in Hyderabad, the TGCSB, in coordination with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), banks, digital payment service providers, all Police Commissionerates, and district police units across the state, successfully facilitated the refund of Rs 42.28 crore to 3,896 victims.

The top-performing unit in facilitating the refund through Lok Adalat is Cyberabad, which ensured a refund of Rs 14.19 crore to 942 victims. The TGCSB stood second with a refund of Rs 10.55 crore to 41 victims, while Malkajgiri was third with 1,024 victims and a refund of Rs 5.27 crore. Hyderabad police facilitated refunds of Rs 5.02 crore to 530 victims, while Suryapet police facilitated Rs 0.76 crore in defrauded funds to 34 victims.

Besides the Lok Adalat, the TGCSB is actively using the MRM (Money Restoration Module) launched by MHA in May 2026 for the restoration of money for the cybercrime victims.

This module has been operational in Telangana since June and facilitates the refund to victims without requiring court orders. As of September 12, Rs 27.23 crore has been refunded to 9,355 victims through MRM. Through these two initiatives, a total of 13,251 victims across the state have received financial relief during this year, Goel said.

The GCSB has urged the cybercrime victims to apply for the refunds through MRM.

The Bureau has facilitated the refund of Rs 514.93 crore to 73,204 victims since its inception.

Telangana continues to remain at the forefront of providing financial justice to cybercrime victims. These results have been made possible through prompt response to victim complaints, effective coordination with banks, judicial support, and the efficient utilisation of the Lok Adalat and MRM mechanisms by all police stations, the director said.

“The GCSB remains committed to further strengthening the Lok Adalat and MRM-based recovery mechanism to provide faster financial relief and justice to cybercrime victims,” she added.

The GCSB advised citizens not to disclose OTPs, PINs, passwords, or banking details to unknown persons under any circumstances; verify customer care numbers only through official websites; do not click on suspicious links received through SMS, e-mails, WhatsApp, or social media platforms and never share personal or banking information with anyone.

In case of cyber fraud, immediately call the 1930 Cyber Helpline or lodge a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in within the “Golden Hour”. Prompt reporting significantly increases the chances of freezing and recovering the defrauded amount, it said.