Fatal Road Accident on Keesara ORR, XUV 700 Driver Dies on Spot

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Keesara, where an XUV 700 car reportedly collided with a tipper truck from behind, resulting in the death of the car driver.

According to preliminary information, the tipper was travelling from Shamirpet towards Keesara when the XUV 700 rammed into it from behind.

The collision was reportedly of high intensity, causing the front portion of the XUV 700 to be completely crushed. The driver was trapped in the severely damaged vehicle following the impact.

The driver sustained critical injuries and died at the spot. The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be established.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Following the accident, other motorists and people in the vicinity alerted the authorities. Police reached the spot and initiated necessary measures at the accident site.

The damaged vehicle was examined as part of the preliminary investigation. Police are also working to determine whether factors such as speed, visibility or other road conditions contributed to the accident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. Police are taking steps to establish the victim’s identity and inform the family members.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. More details are expected once the police complete their initial inquiry.