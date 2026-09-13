Nafisa Ali reveals she has been put on Targeted Therapy as her cancer has progressed

Mumbai: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali shared her health update through her latest post on Instagram. She revealed that she has been put on Targeted Therapy by her medical team as her cancer has progressed.

On Sunday, Nafisa took to her official handle and published a picture of herself from the hospital.

Expressing gratitude for all the support she has been getting during this challenging journey, the ‘Life in a… Metro’ actress wrote, “My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on Targeted Therapy… fighting the good fight . Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong. (sic).”

Explaining in simple terms what it means, she went on to write, “In very simple terms The PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver.”

As the post was uploaded on social media, several netizens wished Nafisa a speedy recovery, sending lots of prayers her way.

Nafisa is battling stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She was first diagnosed back in 2018 and had received treatment for stage 3 cancer.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with a recurrence of stage 4 peritoneal cancer last year. Nafisa even underwent surgery in April. She had been getting her chemotherapy sessions as part of her ongoing treatment.

In July, Nafisa shared that she had completed her 10th chemotherapy session and was headed to Goa to spend some peaceful moments by the sea.

Taking to her official IG, she treated the netizens to a glimpse of her calming walk on the beach. She even expressed gratitude for the healing power of nature.

Nafisa posted a candid picture of herself at the beach and shared the caption, “Happy did my 10th chemotherapy yesterday and flew to Goa today for my beach walk … the sea is my healer.”