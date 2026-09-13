Konda Surekha Summoned to Delhi as Congress High Command Mulls Key Position

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has reportedly been summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command, triggering speculation within party circles over a possible key responsibility being assigned to her.

According to party sources, information has emerged that the high command is considering giving Surekha an important position. The development has generated considerable interest among Congress leaders and workers in Telangana.

Before her proposed meeting with the Delhi leadership, Konda Surekha and her husband, Konda Murali, are expected to meet key party functionaries at their residence in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Konda Murali has reportedly informed key functionaries that the Congress high command is likely to offer Konda Surekha a significant position. Following the meeting with the party functionaries, Surekha is expected to travel to Delhi for discussions with senior Congress leadership.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The developments have led to discussions within Congress circles regarding the purpose behind summoning Surekha to Delhi and the decision the high command may take regarding her political role.

While speculation is rife about the nature of the proposed responsibility, no official announcement has yet been made regarding the position or the exact agenda of her Delhi meeting.

Further clarity is expected after Konda Surekha meets the Congress leadership in Delhi.