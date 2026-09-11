Three killed as speeding car hits bike in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: At least three people were killed on the spot in a hit-and-run case involving a car near R.S. Doddi in Hanur taluk of Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, police said on Friday, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused car driver.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh, Suresh and Muniyappa, all residents of Koppa village in Hanur taluk.

According to police, the three were travelling on a bike from Koppa village towards Kollegal via R.S. Doddi for some urgent work late at night on Thursday. An unidentified car coming from behind at high speed hit their bike directly and fled the spot without stopping.

Due to the severe impact, all three suffered heavy bleeding and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Hanur police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies have been sent to Kollegal Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have collected spare parts of the car found at the accident spot and have intensified the investigation to trace the absconding car and driver by checking the road and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

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A case has been registered at Hanur police station, and further investigation is underway. Further details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

On August 9, two men were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Konanakeri village in Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district. The incident, suspected to be a hit-and-run, occurred while the victims were travelling towards Kollegala from Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The deceased were identified as Yuvaraj, 50, a resident of Martalli village in Hanur taluk, and Shashank, 25, who was from Maddur taluk in Mandya district.

Earlier, in another accident in August, a techie riding a bike taxi suffered severe head injuries in a hit-and-run on ITPL Main Road and was left in a coma, leading family members to push for faster police action.

In May, an Audi vehicle struck an electric scooter, killing a 45-year-old man and injuring his wife and daughter before the driver fled.

An SUV hit a motorcycle, dragged it, and eventually caught fire while the occupants attempted to escape in March.