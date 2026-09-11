NCR likely to see light rain, thunderstorms as Delhi hosts BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is likely to experience generally cloudy weather with spells of very light to light rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the national capital is all set to host the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026.

The weather department has forecast the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Delhi-NCR during the day. The conditions could have an impact on commuters as traffic restrictions and heightened security measures are being implemented ahead of the high-profile summit.

For September 11, the IMD has predicted predominantly cloudy skies over Delhi. Very light to light rainfall is likely between the forenoon and afternoon hours, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in some areas. Another spell of light rain has been forecast during the night.

The weather outlook remains broadly similar across all major districts of Delhi, including North, North-East, North-West, West, South, South-West, South-East, Central, East and Shahdara, along with the New Delhi district.

Neighbouring National Capital Region areas are also expected to see comparable weather conditions. Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad may witness cloudy skies, accompanied by spells of light rain, thunderstorms and lightning from the forenoon through the afternoon. Another round of light rainfall is possible at night.

The forecast comes at a crucial time as Delhi prepares for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. Authorities have intensified security arrangements and announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts of the capital from September 11 to 13.

Intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms could therefore pose an additional challenge for commuters, particularly those travelling through areas affected by security-related restrictions and traffic diversions.

Meanwhile, several parts of eastern India are also expected to experience unsettled weather. Bihar is likely to remain largely cloudy, with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon amid daytime temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to keep track of local weather updates, especially while planning travel.

Odisha is also likely to witness isolated thunderstorms and rainfall, with authorities cautioning people about outdoor movement and school-related travel. West Bengal may experience warm and humid conditions, interrupted by spells of rain and thunderstorm activity.

In northern and western India, weather conditions are expected to vary. Punjab is likely to remain hot and hazy, with maximum temperatures possibly reaching 39 degrees Celsius. People may need to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Rajasthan is expected to remain warm, with daytime temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures near 25 degrees Celsius. Monsoon activity, however, may increase over eastern parts of the state, while isolated showers could occur in western districts.

The hill states are also likely to experience changing weather. Himachal Pradesh may see sunny conditions during the morning followed by scattered afternoon showers. Uttarakhand is expected to remain humid, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The IMD has maintained a yellow alert for several districts, warning residents to remain cautious about sudden changes in weather.

–IANS

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