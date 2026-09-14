Meenakshi Natarajan Set to Exit as Telangana Congress In-Charge; New Appointment Likely

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is likely to get a new party in-charge, with reports indicating that AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan may step down from the position as she is expected to travel abroad for higher studies.

According to sources, Natarajan is likely to pursue higher studies abroad for around 10 months. The AICC is reportedly considering appointing a new in-charge to oversee the party’s affairs in Telangana during her absence.

The development has triggered political speculation within the Telangana Congress, with sources claiming that several senior Congress leaders are being considered for the key organisational position.

Among the names reportedly in the race are senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil and Ashok Gehlot. However, no official announcement has been made by the AICC regarding the appointment so far.

Natarajan was appointed Telangana Congress in-charge in February last year amid efforts by the party’s central leadership to strengthen its coordination with the state unit. Her proposed exit comes at a time when the Telangana Congress leadership is facing internal political developments and organisational challenges.

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Sources claim that Chief Minister and Telangana Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy had differences with successive party in-charges. They allege that earlier, Deepa Das Munshi faced criticism and pressure amid attempts to have her removed from the Telangana in-charge post.

Sources further claim that differences also emerged between Revanth Reddy and Natarajan over the functioning of the state Congress unit. However, these allegations have not been officially confirmed by either the Chief Minister’s office or the AICC.

The reported move also comes amid discussions within the party over recent organisational decisions, including the controversy surrounding the removal of senior Congress leader Konda Surekha from an important position.

Party sources say the AICC is keen to ensure greater coordination within the Telangana unit and is likely to announce a new in-charge after completing consultations with senior leaders.

The final decision on the new Telangana Congress in-charge is expected to be taken by the AICC leadership. An official announcement is awaited.