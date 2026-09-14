Power Lines Snap Over Intercity Express Near Moula Ali, Train Services Disrupted

Hyderabad: Train services between Warangal and Secunderabad were disrupted after overhead power lines reportedly snapped over an Intercity Express train near Moula Ali in Secunderabad on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when electrical equipment reportedly exploded with a loud noise while the train was operating on the route. The sudden incident caused panic among passengers travelling on the train.

Several passengers reportedly jumped off the train following the loud explosion and disruption to the electrical supply. The situation led to confusion among passengers as railway operations in the area were affected.

The incident also resulted in disruption to train movements between Warangal and Secunderabad, with railway authorities working to assess the damage and restore normal services.

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Railway officials are expected to inspect the overhead electrical equipment and determine the exact cause of the power line failure. Restoration work is likely to be taken up after the affected section is secured.

Passengers travelling on the route have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by railway authorities as the situation is being assessed.

Further details regarding the incident, including the extent of damage, the impact on other trains and whether anyone was injured, are awaited.