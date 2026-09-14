Travels Bus Crashes Into Hotel in Shamshabad, One Killed and Over 50 Injured

Hyderabad: A private travels bus crashed into the Balaji Bhavan hotel in Shamshabad while reportedly attempting to avoid an uncontrolled container vehicle, leaving one person dead and more than 50 others injured.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when a Seven Hills private travels bus was travelling through Shamshabad. The bus reportedly went out of control while trying to avoid a container that was moving uncontrollably.

The bus then crashed into the nearby Balaji Bhavan hotel, causing panic among people in the area. A person who was reportedly having tea at the hotel died in the accident.

More than 50 people were reportedly injured in the crash. The injured include passengers travelling on the bus as well as people who were at or near the hotel at the time of the incident.

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Emergency personnel and police reached the spot soon after the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash caused significant damage to the hotel and disrupted traffic in the area. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased, the condition of the injured and the exact cause of the crash are awaited.