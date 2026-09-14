Hyderabad horror: Minor girl sexually assaulted by 9 people, all booked under POCSO Act

Hyderabad: A minor girl was drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by nine people over a span of three days in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

All the accused were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested after the victim escaped from their clutches and lodged a complaint at Alwal Police Station under Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

The 16-year-old girl, a Class 11 student, was sexually assaulted on various occasions by the accused including those known to her, at different places including in a car, during a train journey and in a hotel room.

According to police, the victim came in contact with one Jerry Varun when she was in 10th class. A few months ago, the accused sexually assaulted her in his car after giving her a chocolate laced with sedatives. Another youth Romala Varun, who was introduced to her by Jerry Varun, also sexually assaulted her after making her a cigarette, liquor and Ganja addict.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the victim had earlier came in touch with one David Varun through Instagram. The accused had made her consume liquor and misbehaved with her.

Suspicious over her behavior, the girl’s father admonished her on September 9. Angry over this, the girl left the house and reached Bollarum Railway Station, where a person Neeraj met her. He called his friend Vicky, and they sexually assaulted the victim after giving her some intoxicated substances.

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Later, Vicky along with another friend Nikhil took the girl to an OYO room in Dulapally. Vicky and Nikhil along with two others sexually assaulted her. On the night of September 9, Vicky brought her his house in Bollarum and confined her here.

The next day she managed to escape and reached Bollarum Railway Station. Vicky along with his friend Ganesh reached there and forcibly drugged her. They took her to Medchal Railway Station. From there, they took her to Malkajgiri and on the way sexually assaulted her in the train. After reaching Malkajgiri, they boarded an autorickshaw. However, she managed to escape and reached her house and with the help of family members approached police.

On a complaint by the victim, police registered cases under POCSO Act and various sections of BNS against the accused.

The police have also arrested manager and owner of OYO hotel for admitting the minor and allotting a room without proper verification.