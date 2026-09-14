Crime & Accidents

Minor Dispute Escalates into Knife Attack at Patel Market

The injured victim was shifted to #OsmaniaGeneralHospital for medical examination.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 September 2026 - 15:42
Minor Dispute Escalates into Knife Attack at Patel Market
Minor Dispute Escalates into Knife Attack at Patel Market

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad : A clash has reportedly broken out between neighboring shopkeepers in the Patel Market area, under the #Charminar Police Station limits in #Hyderabad.

According to the victim, minor disputes and arguments had been taking place between the neighboring shopkeepers. The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical fight.

The victim working in Inaya Fabrics Shop alleged that a man identified as Hamid, owner of #RoyalFabrics along with several others, attacked him. It is also alleged that some of those involved were carrying knives.

No fatalities have been reported in the incident. The injured victim was shifted to #OsmaniaGeneralHospital for medical examination.

Police are investigating the incident and are expected to ascertain the exact reason behind the clash based on the victim’s statement.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 September 2026 - 15:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button