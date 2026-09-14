Minor Dispute Escalates into Knife Attack at Patel Market

Hyderabad : A clash has reportedly broken out between neighboring shopkeepers in the Patel Market area, under the #Charminar Police Station limits in #Hyderabad.

According to the victim, minor disputes and arguments had been taking place between the neighboring shopkeepers. The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical fight.

The victim working in Inaya Fabrics Shop alleged that a man identified as Hamid, owner of #RoyalFabrics along with several others, attacked him. It is also alleged that some of those involved were carrying knives.

No fatalities have been reported in the incident. The injured victim was shifted to #OsmaniaGeneralHospital for medical examination.

Police are investigating the incident and are expected to ascertain the exact reason behind the clash based on the victim’s statement.