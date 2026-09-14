Telangana Alleges Andhra Pradesh Released 53 TMC From Srisailam Reservoir in 21 Days

Hyderabad: Allegations have surfaced over the release of water from the Srisailam Reservoir by Andhra Pradesh, with claims that around 53 TMC of water was released over a period of 21 days.

According to the allegations, Andhra Pradesh released water through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and the Veligonda project, citing the movement of floodwaters as the reason for the releases.

The Srisailam Reservoir reportedly had around 170 TMC of water on August 21. The available storage has since fallen to approximately 117 TMC, according to the figures cited in the allegations.

The issue has triggered criticism from Telangana political circles, with questions being raised over the management and utilisation of water from the interstate reservoir.

Critics have also alleged that the Telangana government has kept the pumps of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme shut despite repeated appeals to operate them and fill the linked reservoirs.

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According to the allegations, requests were made to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to switch on the pumps. The government has reportedly maintained that the pumps can be operated using free power supply.

The issue has also led to criticism of the Telangana government for allegedly failing to raise the matter of water releases by Andhra Pradesh. Critics have questioned why Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy have not publicly addressed the alleged diversion of water.

Electricity Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has also reportedly raised concerns over power-related issues amid the debate surrounding the operation of lift irrigation pumps.

The allegations have intensified the political debate over the sharing and utilisation of Krishna River water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Further clarification from the state governments and irrigation authorities is awaited.