Kokapet Road Accident: Intermediate Student Dies, Eight Injured in ORR Crash

Hyderabad: A horrific road accident in Kokapet claimed the life of an intermediate student and left eight others seriously injured after an Innova Crysta reportedly crashed into a road divider near the Neopolis Police Station.

According to preliminary information, nine intermediate students had gone for a long drive on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) after attending a birthday party. The group was reportedly travelling in an Innova Crysta when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the divider.

Madan Mohan Reddy, one of the students, died in the accident. Eight other students sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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All nine students are reportedly studying intermediate at Teju Colleges in Hitech City. The accident is believed to have occurred after student Taman Varma, who had attended a birthday celebration, headed towards the ORR along with his friends for a long drive.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. Police and emergency personnel reached the spot after being alerted and shifted the injured students to the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are gathering details about the circumstances that led to the crash. The condition of the injured students is being monitored by doctors.

Further details regarding the exact cause of the accident and the identities of the other students are awaited.