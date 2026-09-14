Allahabad High Court Stay Suspension of Sambhal Teacher Over Islamic Prayers

New Delhi/Prayagraj : The Allahabad High Court has kept in abeyance the suspension of a teacher in Sambhal who was accused of allowing students to participate in Islamic prayers and wear uniforms indicating that they belonged to a particular community, directing that the departmental enquiry against him be concluded preferably within 15 days.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan disposed the writ petition filed by the teacher challenging the suspension order dated May 10, 2026, passed by the District Basic Education Officer, Sambhal.

The petitioner had contended that he had been placed under suspension on allegations that, during the period when he was functioning as Incharge Headmaster, students were performing Islamic prayers and wearing uniforms indicating their affiliation to a particular community.

He claimed that he was on sanctioned medical leave during the relevant period and, therefore, the alleged activities could not have taken place during his tenure.

He further argued that even if he was treated as the Incharge Headmaster at the relevant time, the allegations did not warrant a major penalty.

On August 19, the Allahabad High Court had granted a week’s time to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to obtain instructions in the matter and had listed the case for September 7.

On September 7, the High Court was informed that a charge sheet dated September 3 had been served upon the petitioner on the same day.

The counsel appearing for the BSA submitted that certain records accompanying the charge sheet mentioned that, prior to November 14, 2025, the petitioner was visible at prayer services where students were performing Islamic prayers and wearing uniforms indicating that they belonged to a particular community.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the records themselves showed that the petitioner had been admitted to hospital for treatment and that medical leave had been sanctioned to him during the relevant period.

The counsel “vehemently” submitted that the petitioner was never present during the prayer services when the alleged activities were carried out by the students.

However, the High Court declined to examine the merits of the charges at the writ stage, holding that the petitioner’s explanation and the documents relied upon by him could be raised as his defence in the departmental enquiry.

“This Court is of the considered opinion that the charges levelled against the petitioner cannot be examined at this stage, inasmuch as the explanation and the documents relied upon by the petitioner can be raised as a defence in the departmental enquiry,” Justice Chauhan said.

The High Court observed that the petitioner would have adequate opportunity to establish his defence during the departmental proceedings.

“During the departmental enquiry, the petitioner shall have ample opportunity to prove his innocence,” it said.

While disposing of the petition, the High Court directed the authorities to bring the enquiry to its logical conclusion strictly in accordance with law “at the earliest”, preferably within 15 days from the date of the order.

It further directed that the impugned suspension order would remain in abeyance until conclusion of the enquiry and would abide by its final outcome.

“Till conclusion of the enquiry, the impugned suspension order shall be kept in abeyance and shall abide by the final outcome of the enquiry,” the High Court ordered, directing that all relevant documents be supplied to the petitioner within three days.